The Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, October 27.

On the western line, the block will be implemented for five hours on the Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station, from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of WR, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block while some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

Detailed information on the trains is available with station masters.

Central Railway trains affected

The block between Matunga and Mulund will be implemented from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm on the Up and Down fast lines.

The Down fast line services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Down slow line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts and will arrive the destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund.

The Up fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The block between Panvel and Vashi on the Up and Down Harbour lines (Excluding Nerul / Belapur-Uran Port line) will be implemented from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.



The Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.



The Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Down Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will also remain suspended.



During the block period, special local trains will run on the CSMT–Vashi section.



Also, trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations and the port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.



"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," a CR press release stated.