Feisty meet calls for people involvement in new policy; wake up and vigilance is way to go

Organisers and speakers at the meet. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘Open spaces are for, of, and by the people’ x 00:00

There was considerable ire, some fire and a recognition that things are dire until citizens step in, at a public meet to highlight draft of a new policy for open spaces; one that may be tantamount to a ‘kidnap policy of open spaces’, as was said in the introduction. The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) organised the meet, late Thursday evening at St Michael’s Church Auditorium in Mahim to make citizens aware. BCS said, “There is potential for ‘sly gifting’ of our precious open spaces to private parties through the new policy, and to exchange ideas about how to pressure the state government not to proceed with such a policy.”

People power

ADVERTISEMENT

The speakers at the meet took the mike in turns, with Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali stating first up, “The current policy is strong, but is being changed to benefit a few. There may be some political pressure.” He added, combatively, “Jab ladenge, tab bachenge.” (when we fight, we can save ourselves). There was Bhaskar Prabhu, convenor Mahiti Adhikar Manch, who said, “People need to involve themselves in public consultations, use the RTI and go beyond writing letters and Facebook posts to safeguard spaces.”

Straight talk

Mahesh Zagade, the former municipal commissioner of Pune, said straight up, “We need one simple policy: that open spaces are meant for citizens and these should be maintained by the municipal corporation. These spaces belong to the public, why should somebody else benefit from them?” The audience nodded in assent and appreciation and responded with applause. Zagade added, “The bureaucracy must show spine and stand with the people, tell the politicians that this is the way it should be done.”

Rich pitch

Ameet Satam, Andheri (W) MLA, was the next speaker. He said, “The BMC should be the custodian of these spaces. The BMC is the richest municipal corporation in Asia. There is no need for NGOs or trusts.” Having said that, Satam added, it may be a good idea to have a local citizens’ group or forum, “to monitor maintenance of the garden.” The MLA added, “it is the people, those who use these parks every day, that have an emotional connect with the space. For them, this is their extended home.

Even Area Locality Managements (ALMs) can be roped in to act as watchdogs for the space.” Satam finished forcefully, “These spaces are for the people, by the people, and of the people, and we have to see that this particular caretaker and adoption proposal goes into the dustbin.” Active local citizen P Sriganesh stressed people involvement and pointed to lax security at many parks resulting in vandalism of equipment and theft. “Children under 10 and senior citizens are the best users of parks,” he said.

Last up, Shailesh Gandhi, synonymous with RTI, said, “No public land can be given away for free to anyone. This is not just open spaces, but all citizen assets. We have become sleepy citizens. All maintenance of public land should be done by the government and no third- party rights should be granted. Start taking onus, and we will shake up the system.” The meeting closed after a spirited public interaction.

Guideline

Need guidance on how to safeguard open spaces? Write in to Bombay Catholic Sabha at: info@bcssabha.org