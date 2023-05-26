Mumbai: There is no controversy, signature campaign, insists CCI president

Young members up in arms over Cricket Club of India’s circular severely restricting movement of children under the age of 18 inside the premises; club’s chair hits back saying rules always existed

CCI President Madhumati Lele Shrivastava says rules are not new

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) issued a notice on May 19, restricting access for children to a number of spaces within the club. The upscale SoBo club seems sharply divided over the kids’ access, with some members stating that these are just a reinforcement of existing rules, while others state there is a need to change with the times. The May 19 notice states upfront that this is about: Children Entry in Members’ Area.

Points made

The communication, in five points, outlines certain areas of the club where children below 18 are not allowed entry. Excerpts read: “In the clubhouse, children are permitted only in the Family Room, entry through the Governor’s Pavilion.” It goes on to state, “The walkway abutting the clubhouse can be used by children on rainy days.” The CCI’s famed lawn service in the evenings, a favourite wind down, eat ‘n’ meet, for much of its member base has also found mention in the circular. A point reads: “There is an earmarked area for children where they can be seated. Children are not permitted in the adjacent members’ area.”

Brabourne stadium, which is part of the Cricket Club of India, on November 23, 2021. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Lawn warn

Then, it elaborates, “For playing, children have access to the east area of the lawn, when there is no other activity there.” It further states, “Even for playing on the grounds, children have to use the North East corner of the ground near the electronic scoreboard. Playing in any other area of the ground is not permitted.”

Quick reaction

There has been a sharp reaction and a signature campaign to begin summing up the sentiments of those opposed to the move has been planned. The communication addressed to the CCI president and committee, dated May 20, stated at the outset that they have “deep respect” for the institution and lauded the changes the club has made in the past few years along with support from top echelons to ensure it stays “relevant”.

Yet, this time it says that “good institutions are those that are based on a rules-based order. But rules require relevance. They require an appreciation for the environment and the community which they are meant to serve”.

Archaic rules

It went on to state that there are, “a significant number of young families as club members, so it is appropriate to reconsider some of the archaic rules and their relevance”. The spirit overall is that children should have access to certain areas in the club and while respect for rules remains, the group seeks a dialogue with the committee on how to move forward and make the club truly “family-oriented”.

Rule relevance

Excerpts of the CCI rules read:

1. Use of corridor in the clubhouse: “Children under the age of 18 should be allowed to use the corridor in the clubhouse to access both ends of the club. Children, however, must not enter the main clubhouse. When using the corridor, the children must do so in orderly manner”.

2. The lawn area was also highlighted. One point read, “Children 14 years of age and above playing ball games should be recommended to use the east lawns. The club should look into the installation of floodlights in the east lawns as the area is too dark in the winter months. The club should create a dedicated area at the west end of the lawns (with net demarcation) for ball games for those below 14.”

Otherwise, “children should be allowed to play on any part of the lawn except the area cordoned off for lawn service to adults.” There have been irate comments and there are some members who claim the rules of old should be changed and “children should not be treated as some kind of nuisance”.

No problem

Madhumati Lele Shrivastava, CCI president, said, “There is no signature campaign. The decision has been taken by the executive committee. This is an internal club matter. These rules existed since we were children.” An executive committee member stated, “These rules have always existed. For some reason, there has been a slight slipping in adhering to these rules lately. We are merely strengthening the rule. There is absolutely no controversy.”