Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Juhu residents organise protest as opposition to the civic body’s plan to build underground parking lots under gardens gathers steam

Juhu residents gather at Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

More than 100 people, including locals and activists, gathered at Pushpa Narsee Park in JVPD Scheme, Juhu, on Sunday demanding that the BMC scrap its plan to build a parking lot underneath the garden. They reiterated their suggestion of constructing the parking lot underneath the roads instead.

We intend to spread our message further that parks are not for parking. We are sure our government authorities and elected representatives will support us in our endeavours to protect these precious open spaces,” activist Zoru Bhathena said.

Architect Samarth Das said, “No one is arguing that parking is not an issue. Our objective is simple—leave our parks alone. It is clear that there are multiple other viable options within the neighbourhood where parking can be promoted without sacrificing a natural, open park.”

The residents during their peaceful protest against BMC’s proposed underground parking lot, Pushpa Narsee Park, Juhu, on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

They have also written a joint letter that they would send to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal with signatures of the locals, urging him to reconsider the proposal.

Besides raising concerns about flooding, the letter points out that the park, with numerous old trees, contributes significantly to the reduction of carbon dioxide and air pollution. “Our parks are our lungs and amid deathly levels of air quality, the citizens have been demanding that open spaces must be preserved and protected, at all costs,” it reads.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC creates gap in divider outside Churchgate station

Pushpa Narsee Park is frequented by hundreds of neighbourhood residents. The adjoining Jamnabai Narsee School has outdoor classes and workshops, yoga, capoeira, art and music festivals, here.

The attendees also said that the triangle shape of the garden won’t accommodate as many cars as claimed by the authorities. “There is no traffic survey or data, which has been made available to us by the BMC, justifying the requirement of a parking lot at this location. It is high time that big decisions are no longer taken on the basis of zero data,” the letter states.

They suggested an alternative site for the proposed parking lot—BMC yard along Irla nullah from 6th to 9th NS roads, measuring 10,000 square metre. A three-level parking lot here can accommodate more than 1,000 cars, the letter states.

The group also opposed the similar plan for Patwardhan Park in Bandra for the same reasons. Architects Nitin Killlawala and P K Das, Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association Chairman Dhaval Shah, AAP leader Ruben Mascarenhas were among the attendees.