Protest over attack by Khalistan supporters on temple in Canada aims to raise awareness

VHP, Bajrang Dal members protest outside the Canadian Consulate General in Mumbai. Pics/Shadab Khan

'Wake up Canada government' was the message at a Wednesday afternoon protest near the gate of the IndiaBulls International Centre on Senapati Bapat Marg, near Prabhadevi station.

The protesting group led jointly by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal gathered at the site, which also saw significant police presence, to condemn the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada.

Brothers, please

While placards were held up, citing slogans and creating awareness, asking the Canadian government for action against attackers, Shriraj Nair, national spokesperson, VHP, said, “Let this be clear, the Sikhs and Hindus are one. We are brothers. We have nothing against the Sikhs. This is against fringe elements that are intent on pushing the Khalistan narrative, stoking divisions between the two communities.”

“There are thousands of Hindus living and working in Canada in a peaceful way and contributing to society and the economy. If they are involved in crime, it is extremely negligible, or 0.0 per cent. We know that the Consulate General of Canada office is closed here and nobody is present, but this is a symbolic protest. Our Hindu brothers in Canada told us to do something here so that voices reach Canada,” Nair said. He added that they were not against the Canadian government, “yet we want all those involved in these attacks to be arrested.”

False narrative

Mohan Salekar, Prant secretary, VHP, said, “It is good that we heard some condemnation for the first time from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. What were these Hindus doing? They were attacked while praying at the temple. That is why this protest was important.”

At a Diwali meet ’n’ greet just two hours prior to the protest, Salekar stated, “The upcoming elections are not just the Maharashtra state Assembly elections but a compass that will show us which direction the country is heading. We want more people to come out and vote, especially the elite in their high rises.”

He added, “During the general elections, there was organisation and logistics for the Bharat Jodo Yatra from certain foreign-funded NGOs. There was a false narrative spread that the Constitution was under threat. At that time, perhaps some sections were laid back in countering this false narrative, but lessons have been learnt and there are robust counters against attempts to spread lies and malicious, misleading claims.”

No division

The entire VHP top brass reiterated unity between Hindus and Sikhs and pointed out that the 1984 riots, which took place after PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination, also saw incendiary speeches by Congress leaders.

Senior VHP functionary Dinesh T said, “There are no schisms between Hindus and Sikhs. They are our brothers, and the assassination was also highly politicised.”

All the speakers pointed out that trouble is being fomented, and ‘we want Khalistan divisions’ are being given oxygen by those who believe in ‘tukde tukde Bharat’ and ‘todo Bharat’.

The protest was well regulated, it saw curious onlookers asking about the issue. The gathering dispersed to shouts of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ rising above the blare of vehicle horns at the buzzing intersection.