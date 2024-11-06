SS (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai takes on bereaved Zeeshan Siddique from NCP (Ajit Pawar), in constituency that contains sprawling slums, prime business district and new gated colonies

The Vandre East (Bandra East) constituency, home to the commercial hub Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Thackeray residence Matoshree, is set to witness a high-stakes electoral battle. The traditional Shiv Sena stronghold will see Varun Sardesai, a trusted aide of Aaditya Thackeray, face off against NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate and sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

This is not merely a fierce contest for the candidates; it is also a significant test for the Thackeray family and the Shiv Sena (UBT). The opposing side, however, faces its own trials: Zeeshan’s father, former state minister Baba Siddique, was recently murdered near the former’s office. Having recently joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), this election will serve as a litmus test for the young legislator. In the 2019 election, Siddique won this seat by defeating Vishwanath Mahadeshwar of the undivided Shiv Sena, a former mayor of Mumbai.

The Thackeray camp views the seat as prestigious. Historically, it was won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2009 and 2014, but they lost it in 2019 when Zeeshan secured victory on a Congress ticket. Now, the Congress, as an MVA ally, has conceded the Thackeray faction’s claim to this seat. Following the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the Sena (UBT) has intensified its efforts here, fielding Varun Sardesai, a trusted aide of Aaditya Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray has assigned his key strategist, Anil Parab, also the vibhag pramukh for the area, to ensure Sardesai’s success.

Voter demographics

The constituency represents a cross-section of society, encompassing slum clusters along the railways, MHADA buildings in Kherwadi, the Government Colony and BKC, the latest address of India Inc. It comprises Marathi-speaking voters, Muslims, Dalits and a mix of economic classes—from slums to new residential towers.

Carved out in 2009, the constituency was previously part of Kherwadi and was traditionally a Congress stronghold due to its Muslim and Dalit voters. With redrawn boundaries, Shiv Sena’s Bala Sawant won the seat in 2009 and 2014. Following Sawant’s death in 2015, the by-election saw Congress fielding former chief minister Narayan Rane, who had earlier lost to Shiv Sena’s Vaibhav Naik in the Konkan region. Rane was unsuccessful, with Sawant’s widow Trupti winning the by-election.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena fielded former Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, denying a ticket to Trupti Sawant. The ensuing division in votes, spurred by Sawant’s independent candidacy, facilitated Zeeshan’s win. The constituency has around 40,000 to 45,000 loyal Shiv Sena voters from previous elections, and even at the peak of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) agitation, this base remained largely unaffected. The Sena (UBT) now aims to reclaim these votes, believing that Zeeshan may struggle to retain minority support as an NCP (Ajit Pawar)candidate aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Sardesai claims that Shiv Sena (UBT) has a vote base of 40,000 to 50,000 in the seat and does not foresee a close contest in the current scenario. “Vandre East has traditionally been a Sena stronghold. However, in the 2019 election, Zeeshan won primarily due to two factors: the vote split between Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Trupti Sawant, and Congress’s support. This time, after our consistent groundwork highlighting Zeeshan’s five-year neglect, we believe the votes will swing in our favour. Furthermore, Zeeshan’s shift from Congress to NCP (Ajit Pawar)will work against him, as evidenced by the trends and vote sharing in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. With Congress on our side, we expect those votes to turn towards us.”

Zeeshan boasts that nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the constituency supports him and wants him to repeat his terms. He alleged that Congress was playing games with him even after his father’s passing. “They misled me. They kept saying to me that I would win from this seat unopposed, etc. They kept me in the dark about everything and suddenly announced the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from this seat.”

He added, “People of this constituency have seen my work and my father’s work and want me to repeat my term.”

When mid-day met the rivals separately, who have started campaigning, both candidates appeared to share common ground regarding the constituency’s key issues, expressing similar concerns about redevelopment, water issues and air pollution.

Varun Sardesai Shiv Sena (UBT)

What is your stance on redevelopment projects, especially SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) schemes? Given the concerns about vertical slums emerging from this policy, do you think the scheme should be reformed, paused, or replaced? If so, what alternatives would you suggest?

I think the most important issue in this constituency is housing, which is directly connected to the state government, not the BMC. Almost 90 per cent of the population in Vandre East lives in slums. On a macro level, everyone wants redevelopment and permanent homes. But on a micro level, the issues vary from area to area. For example, Behrampada has been a slum for the last 40-50 years with no signs of redevelopment because the land is still with the Railways and hasn’t been transferred to the state government. Meanwhile, in Khar East, a predominantly Maharashtrian area, land belonging to the defence department hasn’t been transferred either. Just a minute away from here, Government Colony residents await redevelopment and ownership of their houses. The common issue is that every resident wants a permanent house. In the last five years, the incumbent MLA despite being in the government, hasn’t managed to push a single project forward and lacks a report card to show.

Redevelopment is a major issue here, and the SRA projects are often delayed due to developers’ unfulfilled promises. People have been living in transit camps for five to fifteen years without permanent housing. This is a state issue, and it will be my priority.



What plans do you have to improve road quality and pedestrian footpaths? How will you address last-mile connectivity challenges to ensure ease of access for residents? Are you aware of any high-risk areas what immediate steps will you take to address these?

Traffic is another key issue. BKC is now the commercial capital of Mumbai, Hence the traffic problems faced by Bandra residents are huge. During peak hours, if one tries to go towards Bandra East station, it is a big headache.

Making Khar, Bandra and Santacruz East stations pedestrian-friendly is on my agenda. Apart from this, there is a need for better roads and water supply. Parts of the population in this constituency live in high-rises where houses cost roughly around R8 to 9 crore, yet sometimes they don’t have access to clean water. All these issues need to be solved. In the past two and half years, BMC corporators have been non-existent. Residents are not sure whom to approach for their civic issues. That is why all of these things have gotten very complicated.

The BKC Metro station is a prime example of how poor planning can be. There is no last-mile connectivity. You don’t get any rickshaws or buses outside the station. There should be a dedicated rickshaw/taxi stand or bus stop. The fact that we have to even discuss these basic issues shows the apathy of the planning institutions towards our city. This has to change.

Public transport services are vital to city mobility. What measures would you advocate for to improve their efficiency, reach, and accessibility for all citizens, particularly in high-density areas?

The accessibility around railway stations is inadequate. In today’s tech-savvy world, it’s unacceptable that it’s challenging to walk straight on a road for five minutes. Many public representatives have been focussing only on their personal ambitions. I aim to change this. Basic changes like pedestrian-friendly roads near stations are quick fixes but require strong willpower. This has been missing so far, I feel. For instance, it takes 15-20 minutes to get in the train from Dadar and reach Bandra, but the commute from Bandra to nearby areas can take 30-35 minutes due to rickshaw refusals. These aren’t minor issues—they impact lakhs of commuters every single day. This is a major priority for me.



What initiatives do you propose to address water contamination? How will you ensure reliable water access for every household in the area?

Water contamination and irregular supply are persistent issues across Bandra East, even in affluent areas near BKC where flats cost between R5 to R10 crore. Residents pay high taxes but still lack clean water. In other parts of the constituency, some people get water only for two hours a day, sometimes with low pressure. Recently, a sewage-water line mix-up at Kalanagar caused the contamination of water, which our party helped resolve swiftly.



How do you plan to address air pollution? How will you promote a cleaner, healthier environment for residents?

With my background in civil engineering, I understand environmental issues. Spot reduction of air pollution is challenging, but we can manage traffic to reduce emissions. BKC sees daily congestion and worsening air quality. If we improve traffic flow, we can reduce pollution levels significantly. Modern traffic solutions are essential here, given the high volume of vehicles entering and exiting BKC daily. Infrastructure development contributes to pollution,

but better planning can mitigate this.

Are there specific initiatives you would focus on to boost employment, especially for youth and marginalised groups?

Job creation and unemployment are pressing issues not only in Bandra East but across Maharashtra. Major industries initially planned for Maharashtra have moved to Gujarat, frustrating youth across the state. If the current government remains in power, we risk losing more job opportunities. This is a vital issue, and it’s critical to secure jobs here in Maharashtra, not export them elsewhere.

Zeeshan Siddique NCP (Ajit Pawar)

As the sitting MLA, what are the major issues and problems in this constituency? What will be your focus this time?

The biggest issue is housing and land. In my opinion, the primary concern is pending and delayed redevelopment. For instance, Behrampada exemplifies the challenges with redevelopment. Recently, we requested a new city survey of this area due to an ongoing dispute involving residents, the state government and Railways. Although the survey has been approved, it has yet to be conducted. The state government needs to acquire this land to resolve a significant redevelopment issue that has been stalled for years. Besides this, challenges related to health, education, and basic infrastructure persist. Over the past five years, we have successfully addressed several of these issues, though some remain in progress.



What is your stance on current redevelopment projects, particularly the SRA schemes? Are there alternatives you would suggest?

Stalled redevelopment is a significant issue here. When it comes to slum redevelopment plans, the SRA has failed the people. SRA was meant to be a transparent, people-centred initiative, but instead, redevelopment has stagnated, leading to widespread injustice. Many residents, such as those in the Behrampada slums, suffer due to this. Upon becoming MLA, I found many areas encircled by blue metal sheets, with people relocated to transit camps under redevelopment promises. Yet, builders have failed to provide permanent homes, forcing residents to live in these camps for 20 years or longer. They receive no rent, and no action is taken against these builders. We have also demanded the revocation of the 3K clause scheme in Golibar, another unresolved slum rehabilitation project in Bandra East. The SRA appears to serve developer interests rather than the people’s.



What specific plans do you have to improve road quality and pedestrian footpaths? How will you address last-mile connectivity challenges? Are there any high-risk areas in your constituency that need immediate attention?

Traffic is another major issue here. When people talk about encroachments, with some living on pedestrian pathways, footpaths, or under flyovers, it’s important to recognise that no one chooses to live in such conditions. But with a lack of proper housing, unfinished builder projects, and inadequate rehabilitation, where else can these people go? While we must show empathy, we also need to enforce law and order, manage traffic, and maintain public utilities like skywalks and footpaths. Basic needs, such as accessible roads and pedestrian walkways, are severely lacking, and previous MLAs failed to address these issues. There are no proper walking spaces, leading to accidents where children and seniors fall and suffer injuries. Recently, we have made efforts to improve these facilities, even though some may consider these minor compared to larger projects. We are also working on last-mile connectivity to Metro and railway stations, as many residents have requested. Additionally, the traffic department will address issues with shared autos and refusals to ply.



Is water contamination and supply an issue in your constituency? What initiatives do you propose to address it? How will you ensure reliable water access for every household?

Water supply is another challenge. Many areas struggle with inadequate and poor-quality water. We have previously held meetings with the BMC hydraulics department regarding these issues. The supply has been inadequate, and in some areas, the water isn’t clean. The BMC suggested there might be a leak in the

Tansa pipeline. While many of these issues have been addressed, there is still room for improvement. Clean water and sanitation remain a priority,

and we are working to resolve these issues urgently.

Areas like BKC and Kherwadi report high pollution levels. How do you plan to address air pollution and promote a healthier environment for residents?

Continuous construction work in these areas, with builders neglecting basic guidelines on emissions and dust control, has worsened air pollution. Recently, both the chief minister and BMC issued air pollution mitigation guidelines, but I can assure you that not one builder has adhered to them. Corruption prevents regulatory agencies from enforcing these measures effectively. Although BKC is seen as a developed area, Bharat Nagar slum residents, located just behind BKC, suffer immensely. While development in BKC garners attention, we need to focus on the welfare of all residents, including those in neglected slums.



What are your views on job creation or unemployment in your constituency? Are there specific initiatives you would focus on to boost employment, especially for youth and marginalised groups?

In my view, unemployment is at its peak, and job opportunities are scarce. Despite numerous companies in BKC, there is no policy encouraging them to hire local, unemployed youth. I have personally reached out to some companies, as many qualified young people in

this constituency remain jobless while outsiders fill positions in these companies. We need initiatives to ensure that local talent benefits from employment opportunities within the constituency.

Citizens speak

According to Bandra resident Mario Fishery, transportation, walkability and last-mile connectivity is a major issue. “The number of buses or their frequency has reduced. Public transport needs to be enhanced. There are bad footpaths in many areas, barring in and around BKC. There are good walking spaces there, but in other, areas walking is an issue. The cycling track which they boasted of is not accessible at many places. In BKC, you get an accessible track but only from ICICI bank, which too will get scrapped. I have heard of fewer takers,” he said.

Maithily Gaokar said, “Aside from BKC and a few surrounding areas, redevelopment in Bandra East and Khar has largely remained an unresolved issue. When people think of the Bandra East constituency, only BKC and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link come to mind, but other parts need attention. Beyond redevelopment, water supply and transportation are major concerns. There is also an autorickshaw nexus operating outside Bandra East station and Bandra Terminus.”

Total number of registered voters in Bandra East

1,31,956

1,17,127

21

Total: 2,49,104

Vote share in previous elections

2019

Zeeshan Siddique (Congress) 38,337

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (Undivided Shiv Sena) 32,547

Trupti Prakash Sawant (Independent) 24,071

Akhil Chitre (MNS) 10,683

2015 (By-elections)

Trupti Prakash Sawant (Undivided Shiv Sena) 52,711

Narayan Tatu Rane (Congress) 33,703

Rahebar Siraj Khan (AIMIM) 15,050

Stand a good chance: MNS candidate

Trupti Sawant, the widow of Sena leader Prakash (Bala) Sawant, won the 2015 by-elections with a large margin, defeating Narayan Rane. In the 2019 Assembly elections, her vote share contributed to a split in votes for the undivided Shiv Sena, which ultimately became a decisive factor in Zeeshan Siddique’s victory over the Sena candidate. After being denied a ticket from Shiv Sena, Trupti decided to contest as an independent. This election, however, she is contesting on MNS ticket. In 2019, the MNS candidate from Bandra East, Akhil Chitre, secured only 10,648 votes.

Sawant told mid-day, “Yes, I am contesting as MNS’s candidate. I have a voter base of 24,000 to 25,000. I have been continuously working for the people. They know me, my face and my work in the constituency, which I believe will translate into votes. Since I have been active on the ground, my supporters urged me to contest. This time, I didn’t want to run as an independent, as I faced many challenges last time—such as receiving my symbol very late, which made it difficult to connect with people without organised support. Until the last moment, I was unsure about my candidacy with MNS, but I am very grateful to them. I know the MNS candidate received few votes last time, but I see this as an advantage. With both the MNS votes and my voter base combined, I believe I can gather a strong number of votes. I still feel I have a solid chance in this election.”