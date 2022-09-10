Mumbai: Over 100 devotees lost their phones during immersion processions at Lalbaug

As per the data provided by the Mumbai police so far at least 105 mobiles had either been stolen or lost in the Lalbaug area on Friday when lakhs of devotees had gathered to bid their final adieu to their favorite Lord Ganesha
Immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja at Lalbaug. Pic/Atul Kamble
The mobile thieves and small-time pick-pocketers made their way into the sea of devotees in the Lalbaug area on Friday only to slip their mobile phones and other valuables. So far over 100 devotees have reported that their mobile phones were either stolen or lost while a considerable number of people have also been stripped of their valuables including gold chains and purses during Friday's immersion procession at Lalbaug.
As per the figures, in the previous nine days total of 63 people have reported to the Kalachowki police station that their mobiles had been stolen or lost. The 10-day festival that began on August 31 ended on September 9.
It's not the first time that over 100 cases of mobile thefts reported at the police station soon after the Anant Chaturdashi which is the immersion day. Generally, the devotees are found standing in a queue outside the police station to report their complaints soon after saying goodbye to the Elephant-headed God. It has also been observed that many gangs of thieves arrive in the city during the festival to slip valuables to devotees.
As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 4, Sanjay Patil, "Total 11 theft cases of mobile and chain have been registered at the Kalachowki police station in last ten days of which we have solved four cases so far and arrested six people".
Over 75 devotees lost their mobile phones on August 27 during the arrival procession of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani another popular Ganesha from the area. On that day, Over lakh devotees gathered to welcome the Lord Ganesha days ahead of the festival. Record crowd had gathered this time as people could not enjoy the festival for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, said police.
As per the police, every year lakhs of devotees thronged Lalbaug area during the ten days of the festival and that on the immersion day to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha. As many of Mumbai's biggest mandals are from the Lalbaug area including Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli, Tejukaya Ganesha and several others, during the festival the area is crowded 24X7 while their number crosses multifold on the last day when Lord Ganesh of different mandals leave their pandals to make their journey to immersion locations. The area was so jam-packed that it becomes a heaven for the petty thieves to easily slip valuables devotees and disappear in the crowd, said police.
Every year the police also deploy special squads to prevent thefts and chain snatching incidents. However, they proved little help due to the sea of devotees.