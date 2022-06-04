Breaking News
Mumbai: Over 40k motorists penalised for traffic violations during 12-hour drive

Updated on: 04 June,2022 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Of the 40,320 cases that were registered, the highest, 10,338 cases, were for riding two-wheelers or riding pillion without helmets during the drive that took place between 9am and 9pm on Friday

Mumbai: Over 40k motorists penalised for traffic violations during 12-hour drive

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Over 40,000 motorists were penalised for traffic violations as part of a special 12-hour drive, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Of the 40,320 cases that were registered, the highest, 10,338 cases, were for riding two-wheelers or riding pillion without helmets during the drive that took place between 9am and 9pm on Friday, he said.




"Action was taken against owners of 9,847 vehicles for illegal parking, while 3,310 cases were made for unnecessary honking. Action was taken against 4,794 vehicles parked outside railway stations," he said.


