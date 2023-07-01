Weather update: Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane bracing for 3-4 Days of moderate to heavy rainfall

Weather update: The Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 8:00 am. Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours."

Earlier, an official statement from the IMD said, "Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days."

"Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. They received widespread rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over parts of North Konkan on Thursday," the statement said.

The IMD has also issued a caution to fishermen around the North Maharashtra coast not to travel along and off from June 29 to July 3.

Meanwhile, this monsoon has compensated for the late arrival, with the city recording more than the whole of June’s average rainfall in just five days. While the suburbs recorded more than its monthly average, the island city was only about 100 mm away from its June mark.

Between June 1 and June 29, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory (suburbs) recorded cumulative 550 mm rainfall as against the month’s seasonal average of 537.1 mm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Of the 550 mm rainfall for June, 485 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29.

The Colaba observatory (which represents the island city) recorded 425 mm as against its monthly average of 542.3 mm, of which 371.4 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29, as per the IMD.

