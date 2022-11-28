Mumbai: ‘Paltry wages undermining midday meal scheme’

School Principals’ Association says helpers can’t get by on R1,500 per month

The National Programme of Midday Meal in Schools was renamed PM POSHAN on September 29, 2021 File pic

Funding issues will compromise the quality of food served to children in the state under the midday meal scheme, now known as Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), school officials and principal associations have warned the state education department. The school principal association has alleged that due to paltry remuneration, schools are unable to get good cooks for midday meals.

A cook-cum-helper (CCH) hired under the PM POSHAN receives a monthly ‘honorarium’ of Rs 1,000 for 10 months a year to prepare and serve meals, wash and clean vegetables, grain and pulses as well as sanitise utensils.

However, following increasing demands and pressure from schools and PM POSHAN workers, the state decided to increase the remuneration a little. “Since 2021-22, we started providing additional funds from our own resources to these workers. The state is providing an additional honorarium of Rs 500 to CCH per month from its own kitty,” said an education department official.

However, CCHs and PM POSHAN workers claim they the CCHs are paid the remuneration once in six months, exacerbating the situation.

Mahendra Ganpule, the state spokesperson of the School Principals’ Association, said, “If the remuneration is so meagre, CCHs and workers aren’t paid on time, will they want to be a part of the scheme? CCHs across Maharashtra are paid Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. They might want to look for better-paying jobs. If we are really concerned about the quality of food served to students, we need to hire trained cooks. For that, we need to pay them a decent salary of at least Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. Why would the cooks work wholeheartedly and provide good services for just Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 a month?”

Ganpule added, “Vegetables do not make it to the plates of students regularly due to pricing and the situation in the region. The Centre pays according to uniform scale and does not consider local rates.”

Also Read: Mumbai: FDA boss bats for change in system to recall drugs

A CCH from a school in Satara said, “The payment comes once in six months. I joined just last year as a cook. I am looking for another job. There is no stability in this line of work. I cook for students but there is no guarantee that I will get food for my family. The remuneration isn’t much, but they could at least pay us every month.”

The Centre and the states share all expenditures under the MDM scheme in a ratio of 60:40.

The National Programme of Midday Meal in Schools—under which hot meals are provided to children in government and government-aided schools—was renamed PM POSHAN on September 29, 2021.

Sushil Shejule, the coordinator of Marathi Shala Sansthachalak Sangh, questioned the change in the scheme’s name. “They have not enhanced or upgraded anything, so why change the name? There are three issues right now. If CCHs are paid better, they will provide quality service. Secondly, the Aadhaar card linking criteria for the scheme will not be successful as most of the students in almost all schools in rural Maharashtra still do not have one, and the cards of those who do have errors. Finally, if there is any problem with the meal, teachers and principals are questioned,” said Shejule.

As per an annual Programme Approval Board (PAB) meeting held in June 2022, the Maharashtra school education department informed the Union government that the state had engaged 1,62,991 CCHs, while the PM POSHAN had approved the hiring of 1,75,201 of them in 2021-22 in the state.

Dinkar Temkar, director PM POSHAN, government of Maharashtra, could not be reached for comment till the time of going to print.

10

The no of months per year cook-cum-helpers get paid



Facts and figures

The state government has proposed to cover 59,95,405 children in primary classes and 40,68,009 children in upper primary classes during 2022-23.

The PM POSHAN PAB approved the coverage of 55,20,000 children in primary classes and 37,50,000 children in upper primary classes in the state in the period.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 7 + 9 Submit Request