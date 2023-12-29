Committee was formed when SHRC took cognizance of mid-day report regarding a body getting tossed from one hospital to the other

The high-power committee has sought disciplinary action against the GT Hospital resident medical officer. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Panel pulls up GT hospital RMO for dereliction of duty x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Committee constituted by GT Hospital has recommended disciplinary action against a RMO The committee’s recommendation has been accepted by the MSHRC The MSHRC had taken a suo-motu cognizance of the news report in mid-day

A high-power finding committee constituted by GT Hospital has recommended disciplinary action against a Resident Medical Officer (RMO) for alleged dereliction of duty. The committee’s recommendation has been accepted by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC). The MSHRC had taken a suo-motu cognizance of the news report in mid-day, ‘Friends forced to run around as SoBo hospitals refuse autopsy’ dated September 26.

MSHRC observation

ADVERTISEMENT

In the recent order, the division bench comprising Justice K K Tated, chairperson and M A Sayeed, member, observed the article reflected on blatant violation of the human rights of not only the relatives of the deceased but also of the deceased. “As apparently, relatives were made to move from one hospital to another for the post mortem of their departed soul, therefore power under section 12 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 were invoked and directions were passed on September 27, 2023,” the order stated.

High-power committee formed

A high-level committee of four members came to be constituted to conduct a fact-finding enquiry, under the guidance of the dean of Grant Medical College. The expert committee submitted its report on November 8 and it appears that disciplinary action against the medical officer came to be proposed by the committee and a road map plan for avoiding such instances came to be formulated.

Committee findings

The committee in its report stated: “Pirma facie it seems that the on-duty casualty medical officer of GT hospital who was otherwise responsible to conduct the autopsy did not conduct the autopsy and is recommended to face disciplinary action. And also, to avoid such a situation in future, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be prepared by the stake holders.”

MSHRC order

“We have come to the conclusion that damage control steps came to be taken by the respondent departments, thereby resolving the complex issue of non-availability of post mortem rooms by government-run hospitals at certain centres as well as imbibing a sense of discipline in the medical officers. Moreover, as mentioned above action against the erring medical officer under the disciplinary rule is also proposed, therefore the present suo motu stands closed and disposed off with no order as to cost.”

What experts say

A forensic expert from a government run medical college in the state said, “All medical officers in government medical colleges are temporary postings and those hired are for a temporary period of eleven months. Besides lacking experience, they are unaware of such circulars and moreover they don’t adhere to mandatory procedures for handling medico legal autopsies, which is even clearly stated in the Hospital Administration Manual. At present none of them conduct medico legal work and hence they take their postings lightly.”

Core issue untouched

Dr Rajesh Dhere, head of the department forensic medicine and toxicology LTMG hospital, who is also Secretary of Maharashtra Medico Legal Association said, “The issue raised in the said article was about tossing of body from one hospital to another and the circular of 1999, submitted to MSHRC by the internal committee pertains to complicated and sensitive cases and not on tossing of body from one post mortem centre to another. But the concern is why? When St George’s Hospital can itself conduct the autopsy.”

Dr Dhere said there is a need for changing the rules regarding jurisdiction and conducting medico-legal autopsies in MMR region. “A high-level committee should be constituted under the state home department, which should comprise senior police officials above the rank of DCP, police surgeon, representatives from Medico Legal Association and HOD’s of forensic medicine and toxicology of government / civic run medical colleges and director FSL, Kalina. This committee should formulate an SOP, wherein a standard norms of practice can be put in place to avoid situations that cause unwanted hardship to the next of kin of the deceased and may also hamper forensic investigation, which might be crucial to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death,” he said and added that the committee should constituted by the state home department.

Nov 8

Day expert committee submitted its report