A graphic depicting Parel railway station after a revamp under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Parel is set to become a major hub of national rail connectivity, the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday, while discussing provisions to develop a new express train terminus in the Union Budget 2025-26. Parel would also have direct Atal Setu connectivity after the much-discussed demolition and upgradation of the existing Pradhadevi bridge.

“Parel is being developed into a new rail terminus. It will sync with the new 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and Parel that will be exclusively used by mail/express trains. This terminus in the heart of Mumbai will take some load off existing stations like CSMT and Dadar,” a senior official said. Parel will prove to be an additional hub for the city and not only help add more train services but also shift some trains from Dadar and Mumbai CSMT, giving those already saturated stations some relief from congestion.

Originally planned in 2016, the proposal faced stiff opposition from both the recognised trade unions as it involved shutting down the Parel rail workshop. Parel station has already been converted into a suburban rail terminus since 2019 with Dadar local trains already shifted there. With the addition of an outstation rail terminus, the station will become a major integration point for Central and Western Railways. As per directives of the Railway Board, the scope of work is to be limited to Rs 500 crore and the plan has been revised accordingly.

“Having a terminus in Parel is a welcome move by Indian Railways. With the 5th and 6th lines planned, it will not impact the workings of the suburban railway. It will also help decongest CSMT. The fast suburban services should be increased with the introduction of these suburban traffic avoidance lines,” Paresh Rawal, a public policy (transport) expert, said.

“In my opinion, at present, there is not so much rail traffic to be involved. In the present state, there is also a need to improve access to Parel station. The connectivity outside Parel is very limited,” Ketan Shah, member of the official passenger representative body—the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee—said.

Jagdeep Desai, architect, academician, and founder trustee and chairperson of the Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai, said, “While the building should be designed with the technical requirements to handle the number of trains, meticulous planning is needed for the landside. Pedestrians and vehicles need smooth and obstacle-free movement to enter and exit the premises, and the interchanges between different public transport systems need close study and integration. Additionally, entry and exit gates like those at Metro stations and airports need to be installed at all stations.”

What the proposed Parel terminus will have…

£ Two elevated island platforms (2 m x 620 m x 12 m) with four platform lines that can each accommodate 26 coach lengths (620 m)

£Two stabling lines of 620 m each

£A platform deck (620 m x 40 m) for multipurpose utility and vehicular movement over platforms with parking lot/circulating area

£15-metre-wide (2 x 2 lane) approach road with ramp and viaduct connected to the platform deck and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road on east side