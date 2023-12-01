Mumbai: Parts of western suburbs to grapple with low water pressure today as BMC undertakes repair of pipe leakage

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that certain regions within the H East, H West and K West divisions in the city will experience low water pressure on Friday, December 1, morning.

A main water pipeline, 1800 mm in diameter, has sprung a leak/ BMC

According to the BMC, a leakage was identified in the main pipeline near Seepz gate no 3 and near the Indian Oil petrol pump and the civic agency has undertaken its repair work which will affect the water supply pressure in the aforementioned areas.

According to information received by BMC, one of the Vyasa's inlets began leaking into the main pipeline near Seepz, causing a disruption in the water supply system. The municipal corporation's repair work is being completed on an urgent basis in order to repair the leak and restore normal water flow.

Santacruz East in H East (including Vakola and Prabhat Colony), Santacruz West in H West, Khar West, Bandra West, and Andheri West in K West (including Char Bangla, Juhu Koliwada, and SV Road) are all affected.

Recognising the inconvenience caused by low water pressure, the BMC has asked citizens to help by using water sparingly until the repair work is completed. Residents were urged by the municipal administration to be mindful of this temporary setback and to support ongoing efforts to resolve the water supply issue.

BMC also announced the same on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A main water pipeline, 1800 mm in diameter, has sprung a leak near the Seepz Entrance in Andheri East during drilling for the Mumbai Metro project. Repair work is underway urgently. Anticipate low water pressure in parts of H East, H West, and K West Wards tomorrow morning, 1st December 2023, due to ongoing water line repairs. Affected areas include Santacruz East (Vakola, Prabhat Colony, etc.) in H East; Santacruz West, Khar West, Bandra West in H West; and Andheri West (Four Bungalow, Juhu Koliwada, SV Road, etc.) in K West. We kindly urge residents to use water judiciously and cooperate with the BMC administration during this time."

