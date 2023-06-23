Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about hijacking over phone on flight

Mumbai: Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on flight

Updated on: 23 June,2023 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

Mumbai: Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on flight

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on flight
x
00:00

The Mumbai Police have arrested a male passenger after a crew member of a Delhi-bound flight from here heard him talking about 'hijacking' on phone, an official said on Friday.


The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, he said.


"A crew member of the Vistara flight, which was to go to Delhi, overheard a male passenger talking about hijacking on his phone. The crew member immediately informed the authorities and the police were also alerted," the police official said.


It has come to light that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing medical treatment since 2021, he said.

A first information report (FIR) under section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the passenger, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai police mumbai news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK