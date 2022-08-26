Mumbai: Passengers stuck in lift at Andheri station after technical fault

Approximately 10 to15 persons were in the lift. The issue has been restored at 7.50 pm by an electrical staff member
Around 10 to 15 passengers got stuck in a lift on platform number 2/3 at Andheri station at 7.30 pm on Friday evening.
According to Western Railway officials, the lift faced some technical glitches.
The railway official said, "Approximately 10 to15 persons were in the lift. The issue has been restored at 7.50 pm by an electrical staff member. The Fire brigade personnel have been called on the spot."