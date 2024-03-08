Mumbai: Pay 24 per cent more for Tata Power

Despite the revision, TPC claims that its residential tariff for the 0-100 unit category remains the lowest

The new tariff will be effective from April 1. Representation pic

TATA Power Company’s electricity supply has become costlier. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has revised the company’s tariff, with an average 24 per cent hike for the year 2024-25.

Despite the revision, the Tata Power Company (TPC) claimed that its residential tariff for the 0-100 unit category remained the lowest, while the 101-300 unit category was only slightly higher than the competition in the city market. The company has 7.5 lakh high-end and low-end consumers in the island city, suburbs and Mira Bhayandar. The new tariff will be effective from April 1.

The commission said it has approved an average tariff increase of around 24 per cent as against 12 per cent claimed by TPC in 2024-25. It added that the present tariff hike was necessitated mainly due to the fact that there was under-recovery due to stay on tariff as determined for 2023-24. This means the consumers will pay for what they did not pay in the last financial year. TPC had refused to implement last year’s tariff order and challenged it before the ATE (Appellate Tribunal for Electricity).

“The Hon’ble MERC has determined the revised tariff of TPC-D for FY 2024-25, resulting in an overall increase due to past approved gaps up to FY 2023-24, to be recovered within FY 2024-25 and remaining within a range of +/- 20 per cent of the average cost of supply,” said TPC spokesperson, adding, “Despite this, our residential tariff for the 0-100 category remains the lowest, while the 101-300 category is only slightly higher than other private player.”

For residential consumers, the energy charges for the 101-300 unit category will be Rs 5.36 per unit from Rs 5.05. For the 301-500 unit category, it has become Rs 11.62 per unit from R9.20. Residential consumers using 0-100 units of electricity, will pay Rs 90 instead of Rs 85 as fixed charges. Their energy charge has been increased to Rs 2.18 per unit from Rs 2 per unit. New wheeling charges across all slabs will be R3.15 per unit. The 101-300 unit and 301-500 unit slabs will have Rs 135 as the fixed charges (previous Rs 125).

New energy charges for the 101-300 unit category will be Rs 5.36 per unit (previous) Rs 5.05. For the 301-500 category, it has been increased to Rs 11.62 per unit from Rs 9.20. For 501 units and above the new rate will be Rs 12.56 per unit.

