Mumbai: People got angry, says Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena shakha demolition

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer, an official said

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted to the demolition of the party's shakha and the attack on a BMC official by party workers.

According to the news agency ANI, Sanjay Raut said that a 40-year-old Shiv Sena shakha (branch office) was demolished allegedly at the direction of the son of the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde).

"Not only this but the photo of Balasaheb Thackeray was damaged. It brought tears to our eyes seeing it. People got angry and raised their hands, it is okay if we are sent to jail for this," Sanjay Raut said, reported the ANI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

According to the Vakola police official, Parab along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon, expressing anguish over the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last week.

According to PTI report, a delegation led by Parab reached the BMC's office to meet H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar.

They asked her to present in front of them the officials who had demolished the party office even as pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were there on the party office board, as per the FIR.

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries allegedly assaulted BMC's assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.

After the incident, BMC officials approached the Vakola police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against Parab and four others - Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi and Haji Aleem Khan, the police official said.

The case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said. A probe was on into the case, he added.

