A person was safely rescued after being trapped in a lift in Thane's Nilgiri Cosmos Hills building. The rescue operation was carried out efficiently by fire and rescue teams, with no injuries reported

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Person rescued after being trapped in lift in Thane x 00:00

A person was safely rescued after being trapped in a lift at a residential building in Thane on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at around 06:56 AM when the individual, identified as Amol Raisure, a 36-year-old milk delivery person from the Country Delight Dairy Company, got stuck in the lift while making a delivery at the Nilgiri Cosmos Hills society, located near Bombay Duck, Upvan, Thane (West).

According to information received by the Disaster Management Control Room, the lift was stuck on the second floor of the 12-storey building.

The incident was reported by Mr. Dilip Shilavant (contact number: 9029527888), who notified authorities about the trapped individual.

The emergency response was swift, with the Thane Fire Brigade arriving at the scene with one fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle.

Personnel from the Disaster Management Control Room, along with Mahavitaran officials, were also present.

The rescue operation was carried out with the assistance of a lift mechanic and fire brigade personnel, who worked together to safely free Raisure from the lift in approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Raisure was safely rescued and no one else in the building was harmed. The prompt and efficient response from the fire and rescue teams ensured that the situation was handled without further complications.