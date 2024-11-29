Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage today. The bill seeks to amend the 2005 Disaster Management Act, bringing more clarity to roles and empowering authorities at the national and state levels

File Pic

Listen to this article Amit Shah to introduce Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha today for passage x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage. According to the List of Business for the day, Shah will propose that the Bill amending the Disaster Management Act of 2005 be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 1, 2024, seeks to amend the existing Disaster Management Act of 2005. This Act was originally enacted with the aim of ensuring effective management of disasters in India by creating institutional mechanisms, disaster management plans, and strategies for preventing and mitigating disaster impacts. The Act also sought to establish a framework for coordinating disaster responses across various levels of government.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring more clarity and cohesion to the roles of the authorities and committees involved in disaster management. One of the key changes proposed by the Bill is the statutory recognition of certain pre-existing bodies such as the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee. These bodies, while crucial to disaster management, did not have a legal status under the original Act. By providing them with statutory authority, the Bill seeks to streamline decision-making and improve disaster preparedness and response.

Another important feature of the amendment is the shift in responsibilities for disaster planning. The Bill proposes to empower the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) to take charge of preparing disaster plans at the national and state levels. Previously, this responsibility rested with the National Executive Committee and State Executive Committees. The move is intended to enhance the role of state governments and local authorities in disaster management.

Additionally, the Bill seeks to establish a disaster database at both the national and state levels, which will help track disaster incidents and better inform future disaster response strategies.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, 44 private bills are expected to be tabled for introduction, along with five bills that will be considered for passage during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. This session began on November 25 and is set to continue until December 20, although both Houses have faced early adjournments due to disruptions in proceedings.

As per ANI, this amendment to the Disaster Management Act comes at a critical time as the country continues to face the challenges of managing and mitigating the effects of natural disasters.

(With inputs from ANI)