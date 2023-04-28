Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 April,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nidhi Lodaya | nidhi.lodaya@mid-day.com

It is alleged that a medical student who fell off tree died due to negligence

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The doctors at RA Podar hospital went on strike after one of the students—Dayanand Kale, 22—allegedly fell down from a tree and died. Kale was a third-year student of the Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery course.


According to a statement issued by the doctors, the casualty ward and ICU at the hospital were not available and hence Kale had to be taken to Nair hospital. However, he wasn’t given timely treatment. Following the incident, doctors from Podar Ayurved Medical College went on strike and also shut down their OPD centre.
Dr Manoj Gaikwad, a doctor at Poddar hospital, said there are no such protests. 



Also Read: Mumbai: No more loud talk or music on BEST buses


“Everything is fine… there is nothing of the sort happening,” he said. When asked about Kale, Gaikwad said the incident took place the previous night and it was purely an accidental death. Reports claim the Worli police too have recorded the incident as an accidental death.

Meanwhile, Abhijit Patil and Sanket Sawant from the Worli Yuva Sena came to the hospital to console Kale’s family. 

