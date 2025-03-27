Based on confidential information, a team from Shivajinagar Police Station apprehended eight suspected individuals in a trap operation on March 24, 2025. A case has been filed against them under various sections of the Pass (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and the Foreign Nationals Act 1946.

Based on confidential information, a team from Shivajinagar Police Station apprehended eight suspected individuals in a trap operation on March 24, 2025. A case has been filed against them under various sections of the Pass (Entry into India) Rules 1950 and the Foreign Nationals Act 1946.



On March 25, the RCF police, detained nine more individuals, including four men and five women, after receiving similar confidential information. During questioning, it was confirmed that they were also Bangladeshi nationals.



The police have initiated legal action against these foreign nationals for living in India without valid documents, and investigations are currently underway to determine the full extent of their stay and activities.



Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for a comprehensive investigation into cases involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the country.



A senior officer stated that during a recent meeting, directives have been passed to all states and UTs to treat the cases of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as umbrella cases and to identify the individuals who have helped the illegal immigrants in obtaining documents including Aadhar and other citizenship-related papers, for these immigrants.



The officer further noted that in some cases it was discovered that the documents were prepared for travel purpose to European countries or the Middle East, and the individuals did not stay in India for long.



The investigation officers have also been directed to identify the people who helped the illegal immigrant in generating documents and make them accused in the case. The investigation will also focus on uncovering the loopholes used to generate these documents.

All the suspicious Aadhar cards have been sent for re-verification, which includes a detailed examination of the documents submitted for Aadhar generation.



In a meeting with Aadhar officials, instructions have been issued to all aadhar centers to inform the police in case they find any person trying to modify or generate aadhar on suspicious documents.



In case the individuals are confirmed to be the illegal Bangladeshi nationals, they will be placed in the detention centre, and FRRO will be informed to facilitate their safe return as per protocols. (ANI)





