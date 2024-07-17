Mumbai: Police arrest 23-year-old conwoman on the run

Pai asked his daughter to help Mhatre with the admission process for his son

The RCF police have arrested a 23-year-old woman who conned a man out of Rs 27 lakh by promising to secure admission for his son to a pilot course with a well-known airline. Interestingly, she had told her parents that she was pursuing the course and took money from them as well.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Sharadi Shashikant Pai, 23, a resident of Chembur. Pai had completed her BMS and took money from her parents telling them she was enrolling in a pilot training course. The victim Prashant Mhatre in his statement said his son Aniket wanted to do the pilot course. As Pai’s father and Mhatre work in the same company, Pai had told Mhatre about his daughter pursuing the course.

The police said that from June 2023 to January 2024, Sharadi allegedly had collected almost Rs 27 lakh from the Mhatre family on the pretext of getting the admission done. “Pai had forged documents to convince Mhatre that the admission process was underway.

Later, she claimed that the admission had been rejected and a refund would take time. However, when Mhatre started asking for a refund, she kept delaying. When Mhatre was convinced Pai had cheated him, he approached the police,” said a police officer.

Kedari Pawar, senior police inspector, RCF police station, “After the case was registered, the woman fled. But, the police traced her to Ambarnath and arrested her.”

The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector Nandkishore Wable.