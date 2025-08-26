Police said the complainant, Sagar Narottam Thakkar, 40, a resident of Bhayandar East, was promised a job in a clothing export company with a salary of R35,000 per month. Trusting the offer, he submitted his Aadhaar and PAN card, which were later used to open several bank accounts under a fake firm, Galaxy Corporation

The Borivli police have busted a fake job racket in which fraudsters duped a Bhayandar resident by promising him employment and misusing his documents to open multiple bank accounts. One accused has been arrested, while two others are absconding.

Between November 15, 2024, and August 19, 2025, the accused, Mohit Sharma alias Vir, accountant Sandeep Kumar Nahta alias Hitesh, and Saurabh Mahaveer Sethi alias Tejas, posed as businessmen running a wholesale clothing and export company.

Using Thakkar’s documents, they allegedly floated a fake firm and opened bank accounts in his name, linking them to unknown mobile numbers for fraudulent transactions. Police said these accounts were used for cyber fraud and other illegal activities, with transactions running into crores.

Case details

Thakkar, who lives with his wife and daughter, told police he was introduced to Sharma in November 2024 by a friend. Sharma, posing as a clothing company owner, offered him a job and took his documents. Along with Nahta and Sethi, he allegedly used them to open multiple bank accounts.

Thakkar further stated that between December 2024 and January 2025, bank officials frequently visited an office rented in Goregaon West, where his and a friend’s documents were misused to open accounts. He later discovered that accounts in his name had been used for transactions exceeding R1.12 crore (DCB Bank) and Rs 39 lakh (Utkarsh Small Finance Bank), among others.

“I was promised a job, but my identity was misused to open multiple accounts, which were then used for fraud without my knowledge. When I confronted the accused, they abused me and refused to answer,” Thakkar said in his statement. He submitted the lease agreement, WhatsApp chats, and bank statements as evidence. Police estimate the fraudulent transactions to be nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

Under the guidance of DCP Sandeep Jadhav and Senior Inspector Madhusudan Naik, a team led by PI Deepak Jadhav, PSI Kalyan Patil, and PSI Pramod Nimbalkar arrested Sethi, while Sharma and Nahta remain at large.

“The gang created a fake company setup in a residential flat in Mahavir Nagar, Kandivli West. They took documents from the victim under the pretext of a job and opened several accounts to channel proceeds from online fraud. One arrest has been made and a further probe is on,” a senior officer said. Senior Inspector Madhusudan Naik confirmed the arrest of one accused.