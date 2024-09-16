The police said that on September 15, a major police route march was organised from 7:15 pm to 10:45 pm in Zone 6 of Mumbai Police as part of the preparations for the upcoming Ganesh Visarjan on September 17 and Eid-e-Milad on September 18

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it conducted route marches in parts of city in preparation for security measures for upcoming Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad.

The police said that on September 15, a major police route march was organised from 7:15 pm to 10:45 pm in Zone 6 of Mumbai Police as part of the preparations for the upcoming Ganesh Visarjan on September 17 and Eid-e-Milad on September 18.

"The march took place across the 10 police stations under the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate in Zone 6," an official said.

According to the police, the police route march was led by the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Zone 6, along with Assistant Police Commissioners from Chembur, Nehru Nagar, Trombay, and Deonar divisions. Senior police inspectors from all the police stations under Zone 6 were also present during the preventive security driv. As many as four SRPF teams, police mobile vans, and beat marshals participated in the route march.

"A total of 22 vehicles covered an area of approximately 33 kilometers during the march," the official said.

The purpose of this operation was to ensure law enforcement and create a deterrent against potential lawbreakers.

Deputy Police Commissioner Hemraj Singh Rajput has also urged citizens to cooperate during the festivities and report any suspicious activities or items to the police, and refrain from believing or spreading rumors, an official said.

For the upcoming Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad celebrations, a substantial police presence has been mobilised. Apart from DCPs and ACPs, 300 police officers, and 2,100 police personnel would be deputed during the festivities in the area. The police officials will be supported by additional forces, police vehicles, police mobile vans and beat marshals to ensure a peaceful and safe environment, the police said.

Preventive action has also been taken against 1,126 suspects in Zone 6 of the Mumbai Police, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is gearing up for two major celebrations, Ganesh Visarjan on September 17, 2024, and Eid-e-Milad on September 18, 2024.

These events are expected to draw large crowds participating in processions throughout the city.

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of these processions, the Mumbai Police have put extensive security arrangements in place under the guidance of the Police Commissioner and the Special Police Commissioner of Mumbai. The planning and oversight for the security arrangements are managed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mumbai, the officials said.