Updated on: 08 August,2022 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On August 9, the Muharram procession will be carried from Dharavi 60-feet Road, 90-feet Road, Mahim Sion Link Road, Saint Rohidas Road so the traffic will be diverted

Mumbai police issue traffic advisory in view of Muharram processions on August 9

In view of Muharram processions, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory and diversion routes for commuters.

"On August 8, a procession of "Shab-E-Shahdat" (the day before the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions) for Muharram is scheduled from 4 pm. It will start from Nesbit Juction - Sofia Zuber Juction -Sir J. J. Junction -I.R. Road - Pakmodia Street- Jainbia Hall," Mumbai Traffic Police said in a statement. 

"On August 9, a procession of Ashura i.e "Sham-e-gariba" for Muharram is scheduled from 2 pm. It will start from Zainabia Hall - Pakmodia Street along Yakub Street, I R Road, Sir JJ Junction, Sir JJ Road,Nesbit Junction, Balwantsingh Dhodi Bridge and terminates at Rehamatabad Cemetery at Mazgaon," it added.


Mumbai Traffic Police said that alternate traffic arrangements have been made.

On August 9, the Muharram procession will be carried from Dharavi 60-feet Road, 90-feet Road, Mahim Sion Link Road, Saint Rohidas Road so the traffic will be diverted on the following roads between 3 pm and 12 am.

The traffic diversion will be made on the following roads: 

1. Vehicular traffic proceeding from Mahim Sion Link Road towards Kemkar Chowk will proceed through Dharavi T Junction.

2. Vehicular traffic proceeding from Matunga through Kumbhar wada junction will proceed through Sion Hospital-Sion Junction to Sion railway station. 

3. From Sion railway station through Saint Rohidas Road will proceed through LBS Road.

4. Vehicular traffic proceeding from Malibu Traffic division through Raheja bridge will proceed through Mahim Mori Road through Senaputi Ilapat Marg.

