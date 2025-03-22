Breaking News
Mumbai Police return missing, stolen valuables worth Rs 3 crore to citizens

Updated on: 22 March,2025 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

During an event in Juhu, the police returned a total of 184 stolen and missing items such as cash, mobile phones, gold jewellery, vehicles, watches, and other belongings to the owners

Mumbai Police return missing valuables to the owners, at an event in Juhu on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police’s Zone 9 organised a ‘Seized Property-Return Ceremony’ on Saturday afternoon and handed over valuables worth around Rs 3 crore to their respective owners. During the event, the police returned stolen and missing items such as cash, mobile phones, gold jewellery, vehicles, watches, and other belongings to the owners.


The complainants who reported their valuables missing were invited to the event at St Joseph’s Church in Juhu from 12 pm to 2 pm. The complainants expressed their satisfaction over the police's action after receiving their stolen and missing valuables.


The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjeet Singh Dahiya, as well as other ACPs and senior inspectors from all police stations in Zone 9 (Bandra, Khar, Juhu, Santacruz, Versova, Oshiwara and DN Nagar, Amboli police stations).


Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch team also attended the event to return the stolen and missing valuables to their owners.

A total of 184 items, collectively valuing Rs 3,02,25,747, were returned to the complainants during the event.

 

