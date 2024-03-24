The arrests were made from Sahar village, Nallasopara, Santacruz, Kurla, Byculla and other areas, according to the ANC official

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai Police seize Rs 3.25 cr drugs, arrest 12 peddlers over one month x 00:00

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized 16 kg of drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 3.25 crore and arrested 12 peddlers over the last one month, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The arrests were made from Sahar village, Nallasopara, Santacruz, Kurla, Byculla and other areas, according to the ANC official, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seized drugs included MD, heroin and ganja of varying quantities, he said.

The police arrested one person from Sahar village, two from Nallasopara, three from Santacruz, two from south Mumbai, one each from Kurla and Byculla and a Nigerian national from Kurla and seized MD drugs of Rs 2.24 crore from their possession, the official said, reported PTI.

Another person was arrested from Andheri with ganja and heroine with an estimated cost of Rs 1.02 crore, he said.

In 2023, the ANC registered 106 cases, arrested 229 drug peddlers and recovered drugs of more than Rs 53.23 crore from their possession, reported PTI.

This year, 17 cases have so far been registered and 43 persons arrested. The police have recovered 30.843 kg of drugs valued at Rs 23.59 crore from them and also seized Rs 4.05 lakh in cash, the official said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police seized 514 grams of MD powder with an estimated cost of Rs 11.40 lakh from two Nigerian nationals in Kharghar and arrested them, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The duo, identified as Sunday Ejiko Oxoagu and Peter Munachimso Nwofor, was picked up with the contraband on Friday evening behind a residential complex, he said, reported PTI.

Police have registered a case of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

In another case, police have arrested a 37-year-old woman after seizing mephedrone powder valued at Rs 6 lakh from her possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

After receiving a tip, the police laid a trap near a public toilet at Koprigaon in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and caught the woman when she arrived there.

During a search, the police seized 60 gms of MD (mephedrone powder) from her possession, the official from APMC police station said, reported PTI.

The woman, resident of Vashi area, was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out from where the woman sourced the contraband and to whom she planned to sell it.

(With inputs from PTI)