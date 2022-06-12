Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad

An FIR was filed against Sharma last month, following a complaint filed by the joint secretary of Raza Academy

Nupur Sharma

The Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Sharma has been asked to appear before the Pydhonie police station on June 16.

An FIR was filed against Sharma last month, following a complaint filed by the joint secretary of Raza Academy. A controversy erupted after Sharma made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a news channel debate. Raza Academy had rushed to Pydhonie Police and registered an FIR against her.

After the remarks several countries, including Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Pakistan, condemned her remarks. Additional Commissioner (South Region) Dilip Sawant confirmed the development. “She has been summoned and asked to remain present for questioning on June 16.”

Show full article