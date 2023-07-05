Mumbai Police trace bag with Rs 42 lakh cash after businessman forgot it in taxi

The 38-year-old businessman had complained to the Mumbai Police about his lost bag

A bag containing Rs 42 lakh cash, which a city-based businessman forgot in a taxi while travelling from south Mumbai to suburban Ghatkopar, was recovered by the police within two days, after they traced the taxi driver, an official said on Wednesday.

The businessman, 38-year-old Alpesh Laapsiya, had complained to the police about his lost bag.

"Laapsiya told the police that he forgot his bag containing Rs 42 lakh in a taxi in which he was travelling from Gulalwadi to Ghatkopar late Monday night. Based on his complaint, the police launched a probe," an official of Pantnagar police station said.

Police scanned multiple CCTV cameras installed along the Eastern Freeway which the taxi used to drop him to Ghatkopar. However, they did not find any clue about the cab, he said.

"When they checked the cameras installed at Wadi Bunder signal, they got the taxi number and with the help of an e-challan machine, they got all the details about the vehicle," the official said.

As per the information, the police found out that the taxi is owned by a resident of Tardeo.

The police then reached his house and recovered the bag with the entire amount. The driver was aware of the cash in the bag, yet he did not contact the police, the official said.

However, as the businessman did not lodge any complaint against the taxi driver, no case was registered against him. The bag containing cash was handed over to the businessman, he added.

