Mumbai Police trace two teens who went missing in October

According to Mumbai Police, the girls, aged 13 and 14, took a train to Uttar Pradesh from Lokmanya Tilak Teminus. However, they returned to Dadar after running out of money

Representational pic

Mumbai Police rescued two teenaged girls who had been missing from Kokari area in Antop Hill since last month.

The matter came to light on October 3, when the parents of the children approached the police to register a missing complaint. The police immediately registered a first information report (FIR) and deployed multiple teams to find the missing girls, aged 13 and 14, respectively.

On Wednesday, they spotted the girls near Five Gardens area in Matunga in a CCTV footage. “After thorough investigation, it was releved that the girls went to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and caught a train to Uttar Pardesh (UP),” a Mumbai Police officer said. "One of the girls had stolen money from her mother’s purse and went to Gorakhpur,” the officer added.

However, the girls returned to Dadar in Mumbai after they ran out of money, the police informed.

“We took them into confidence and then questioned them. Upon investigation, it was releaved that the mother of one of the girls had shouted at her and asked her to end her friendship with the other girl. Upset over this, the teens decided to leave the house,” the officer said.