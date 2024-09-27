Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: Policeman loses life after falling from moving train amid heavy rains

Updated on: 27 September,2024 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The accident took place on the night of September 25, after Sameet had completed his duty at the Andheri Railway Police Station and was on his way home to Dombivli

Mumbai: Policeman loses life after falling from moving train amid heavy rains

Mumbai: Policeman loses life after falling from moving train amid heavy rains
A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai, where a policeman, Sameet Dyaneshwar Gondake, lost his life after falling from a moving train between Bhandup and Nahur railway stations.


The accident took place on the night of September 25, after Sameet had completed his duty at the Andheri Railway Police Station and was on his way home to Dombivli.


Amid heavy rain and overcrowding, Sameet allegedly lost his balance and fell from the train. He sustained severe injuries, including a fractured skull and a broken arm. Despite lying injured throughout the night, it wasn’t until the next morning that a passenger reported the accident, prompting a response from the Kurla Railway Police.


Tragically, Sameet was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulund’s Agarwal Government Hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered. Sameet had joined the police force in 2018 and was serving as a police constable at the Andheri Railway Police Station at the time of the incident.

