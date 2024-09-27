The accident took place on the night of September 25, after Sameet had completed his duty at the Andheri Railway Police Station and was on his way home to Dombivli

A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai, where a policeman, Sameet Dyaneshwar Gondake, lost his life after falling from a moving train between Bhandup and Nahur railway stations.

Amid heavy rain and overcrowding, Sameet allegedly lost his balance and fell from the train. He sustained severe injuries, including a fractured skull and a broken arm. Despite lying injured throughout the night, it wasn’t until the next morning that a passenger reported the accident, prompting a response from the Kurla Railway Police.

Tragically, Sameet was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulund’s Agarwal Government Hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered. Sameet had joined the police force in 2018 and was serving as a police constable at the Andheri Railway Police Station at the time of the incident.