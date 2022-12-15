Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Policeman slaps resident doctor at Sion hospital

Mumbai: Policeman slaps resident doctor at Sion hospital

Updated on: 15 December,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Medico wanted to discharge patient admitted by Chunnabatti police

Mumbai: Policeman slaps resident doctor at Sion hospital

Resident doctors have demanded disciplinary action against the constable. File pic


Once again, a  young resident doctor has been assaulted in the city. This time, however, the assailant was not the disgruntled relative of a patient but a policeman posted on Sion hospital’s premises. Doctors have demanded action against the constable concerned.


According to BMC MARD, which represents resident doctors of KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals, a patient was admitted by an officer attached to the Chunabhatti police station two to three months ago. The individual underwent above-the-knee amputation.



A representative of the organisation said, “If the police admit an unknown person and the patient recovers, the hospital informs the police about it and hands over the patient to them. After this particular patient recovered, a first-year resident doctor from the orthopaedics department approached the Sion police ADR (chowki). However, the police officers directed him to Chunabhatti police station to meet Head Constable Gosavi. He was assured that someone would do the necessary work on Sunday. But there was no response on that day.”


Also Read: Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Around 11.30 am on Wednesday, according to the representative, the doctor went to the Sion police ADR post no. 11 inside the hospital. He requested police constable Jitendra Jadhav to complete the discharge procedure as the patient had recovered. After the policeman refused, claiming he was not responsible, the resident doctor told him to state this explicitly in writing. This infuriated the constable who slapped the doctor and grabbed him by the collar. 

While the constable went to grab his baton, the youth fled. A meeting was later held at the hospital in the presence of a senior police inspector Dr Pravin Dhage, deputy dean of Sion hospital; and the president, Sion Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors. It was decided that a written apology would be issued by the constable. “We were also assured in the meeting that disciplinary action would be taken against the cop, failing which Sion MARD might have to take steps in the near future,” the representative said. Manoj Herlekar, senior police inspector of Sion police station, said, “We are looking into the matter.”

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation sion KEM Hospital nair hospital cooper hospital mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK