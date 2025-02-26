President of a sculptors’ body throws weight being government’s firm stand on POP idol ban, and offers suggestions for clay idol-makers

Vasant Raje, president of Shree Ganesh Murtikala Samitee, at his workshop in Gorai, Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave

After the Bombay High Court’s interim order on January 30, prohibiting the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police were forced to stop POP idol immersions during the recent Maghi Ganesh festival, sparking controversy. Vasant Raje, president of the Shree Ganesh Murtikar Samitee and a strong advocate for clay idols, spoke to mid-day at his Gorai workshop regarding the clay idols and its benefits. While many believed clay idols had certain limitations, Raje clarified misconceptions and emphasised their viability as an eco-friendly alternative.

Vasant Raje, president of Shree Ganesh Murtikala Samitee, at his workshop in Gorai, Borivli West. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Following the high court’s strict stance against POP idols, the BMC has introduced new guidelines for sculptors seeking permission to erect pandals for idol-making. As per the guidelines, sculptors must comply with the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 2020 directive, which bans POP Ganesh idols and promotes eco-friendly festivals. The government is also keen on enforcing these directives of CPCB.

The BMC's January 17 guidelines mandate that sculptors display notices at pandal entrances stating that only eco-friendly Ganesh idols are being made. These rules also apply to Durga idol makers during Navratri. To support the transition, the BMC has committed to providing shadu clay—an eco-friendly alternative—with each administrative zone receiving 100 kg of the material.

Q&A with Vasant Raje, president of the Shree Ganesh Murtikar Samitee

A traditional artist crafting a clay idol using a mould at a Gorai workshop

Why insist on clay idols?

Clay idols are part of our tradition and are environmentally friendly. Unlike POP, clay dissolves completely in water, preventing pollution. We are simply asking for compliance with the CPCB’s 2020 guidelines, which mandate the use of eco-friendly idols.



What’s wrong with POP idols?

The ban on POP idols is logical. POP does not dissolve in water, causing severe pollution. The day after immersion, undissolved idols pile up in water bodies, worsening the situation. This is why CPCB set these guidelines, and we are merely urging people to follow them.



Can large Ganesh idols be made from clay?

Yes, absolutely! It’s a myth that clay idols cannot be as tall as Mumbai’s iconic idols. Several artists create clay idols up to 15–20 feet. For instance, Girgaoncha Raja, a 25-foot idol, is made entirely of clay.



Mumbai needs over 2.5 lakh Ganesh idols. Can they all be made from clay?

Yes, there is no shortage of clay. In fact, over 3 lakh clay idols are already prepared. The claim of a clay shortage is misinformation spread to oppose eco-friendly idols. If authorities enforce the guidelines strictly, enough clay idols will be ready before the festival. Additionally, making clay idols generates employment, particularly for women, as they require skilled artistry, unlike POP idols, which are mass-produced by workers. We can also reuse clay after immersion of the idols in artificial ponds.



POP idols are cheaper than clay idols. Isn’t that a concern?

The price difference is minor—only about 15–25 per cent. A 16-inch clay idol costs around R4000, whereas a POP idol costs R3000. However, the environmental benefits of clay idols far outweigh this cost difference. Moreover, with BMC providing free clay, traditional Ganesh idols can be made available at nearly the same cost as POP idols.



Making clay idols takes more time. Won’t this be a problem?

Yes, clay idols require 2–3 days to make, while POP idols are faster. However, mould-making techniques have evolved, allowing us to produce basic clay idol structures efficiently. In this climate, clay idols dry in a day, and even during monsoons, they set within 2–3 days. Opposing clay idols on this basis is baseless. Our tradition has always been about clay idols, and it’s time we uphold that legacy.