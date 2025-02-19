Breaking News
Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Civic body issues stern guidelines, says will deny permission for pandals if instructions not followed

The Lalbaugcha Raja idol on its way for immersion on the final day of the ten-day-long Ganesh festival on September 17, 2024. File Pic/Shadab Khan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on February 17 issued strict guidelines concerning the granting of permission for erecting Ganesh pandals, according to which, sculptors must follow a January 30 order of the Bombay High Court and the 2020 order of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) banning the making and immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.


The high court had issued an interim order ahead of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, which was celebrated on February 1, against the manufacture, sale and immersion of PoP idols. In May 2020, the CPCB issued detailed guidelines banning PoP idols, which are said to be the cause of serious pollution in water bodies. In August last year, the high court ordered the civic body to follow the CPCB’s order.


Vasant Raje, president of Shri Ganesh Murti Kala Samiti


Santosh Kambli, a sculptor whose family has been involved in creating the famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol for three generations, said that the state government should suggest alternatives. “We can make idols that are only up to three feet tall with clay. And massive Ganpati idols are part of Mumbai’s identity. The state government should understand,” Kambli said.

According to the guidelines, sculptors should publish a notice on the entrance of pandals stating that only eco-friendly Ganesh Idols were made there. The guidelines also apply to Durga idol makers, who must follow them during Navratri. The BMC is ready to provide shadu clay, an eco-friendly material, to the idol makers and 100 kg of the substance will be provided to each administrative zone.

Santosh Kambli, sculptor

Prashant Dixit, president of the Shri Ganesh Murtikar Kamgar Sanghatana, said, “We wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 9. We have requested the state government to present our side in the court. The next hearing on this issue will be held on March 20. We have appealed to the state government to suggest a practical solution as the current options are not feasible.”

Vasant Raje, president of Shri Ganesh Murti Kala Samiti, on the other hand, welcomed the BMC’s guidelines. “Guidelines  should be implemented 100 per cent. Using clay and paper, makers can fashion tall idols,” he said. The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which includes guidelines for idol immersion to reduce pollution and protect water bodies, will also be in force during the festival.

