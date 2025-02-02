Breaking News
Mumbai: Power outage hits parts of city, restored within an hour

Updated on: 02 February,2025 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, complaints about the outage were received at around 10:36 AM from the City Light section in Mahim

File Photo

Several areas in Mumbai, including Mahim and Matunga, experienced a power outage on Sunday morning, causing temporary disruptions for residents.


According to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, complaints about the outage were received at around 10:36 AM from the City Light section in Mahim. Following an inspection, it was determined that the disruption was caused by a tripping incident in an 11,000-volt cable feeder connecting the Nutan Vaishali Substation to the Mahapalwadi Substation. The tripping occurred due to excessive power consumption, affecting the power supply to five substations in the area.


Authorities responded swiftly, and power was successfully restored to all affected substations by 11:50 AM.


Officials have assured residents that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

BEST announces Amnesty scheme for electricity consumers in city

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) Undertaking had rolled out an Amnesty Scheme for electricity consumers who had their meters removed due to unpaid bills between October 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020.

According to the statement, the scheme offers a chance for consumers to clear their outstanding bills without paying additional charges.

It stated that under the scheme, the consumers can avail waivers of the interest on arrears and delayed payment charges.

"To benefit from this amnesty, consumers need to pay the amount due as of the date their meter was removed," the statement said.

The Amnesty Scheme will be available from August 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, it said.

The statement further said that the consumers who wish to take advantage of this offer can contact the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) in their respective wards for more details and assistance.

