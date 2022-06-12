Mumbai: Private labs to report malaria cases to BMC

City doctors and health experts laud move, say it will help monitor disease and prevent outbreaks

Representative Image

With malaria being declared a notifiable disease by the Centre, private labs and doctors are ensuring that data is procured and relayed to the official channels. More than a hundred cases have already been reported by the private healthcare sector. A notifiable disease is any disease that is required by law to be reported to government authorities. The collation of information allows authorities to monitor the disease, and provides early warning of possible outbreaks.

Also read: Mumbai: Malaria cases on the rise ahead of monsoon



Dr Mangla Gomare, executive health officer of BMC said that they got a directive from the state government, stating that apart from the BMC, private hospitals, doctors and labs would have to notify malaria cases to the BMC. “The same message was conveyed to the private healthcare sector.” A health officer from one of the wards said, “Each ward has a designated Malaria Control Officer, and an email ID on which the private lab can report the cases.”

Show full article