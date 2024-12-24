Mumbai public holiday alert: BSE, courts and banks to remain closed for Christmas and New Year

Schools, colleges, businesses, and government offices will remain closed on December 25th

As the festive season kicks off across India, Mumbai is gearing up for the celebrations of Christmas and the New Year.

Several government offices, courts, and banks in Mumbai, Maharashtra, will remain closed to observe Christmas on December 25, and New Year's Day.

This closure will impact residents who may need to visit these institutions for official or banking matters during this time, so plan accordingly.

Here is a list of key offices and institutions that will be closed:

1. Bombay High Court will be closed from December 24th till January 1st.

2. Bombay Stock Market will be closed on December 25th on the occasion of Christmas.

3. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be closed on December 25th.

4. Reserve Bank of India observes a bank holiday on December 25th. All banks in Mumbai will be closed.

5. Government of Maharashtra will be closed on December 25th.

6. State Secretariat will be closed on December 25th.

7. MMRDA will be closed on December 25th.

8. Mumbai Port Trust will be closed on December 25th.

9. Byculla Zoo will be closed on December 26th instead of December 25th, as per BMC.

10. Post offices in Mumbai will remain closed on December 25th.

