Mumbai reports a temperature of 25°C and moderate AQI of 145 today, December 24, 2024. The weather remains hazy with a slight temperature variation in the coming days.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City reports 25°C temperature with moderate AQI of 145 and haze x 00:00

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai residents can expect partly cloudy skies with a touch of haze on December 24. The weather will remain relatively stable in the coming days, with slight fluctuations in temperature. Daytime temperatures are predicted to peak at 32°C, with an early morning low of around 22°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, December 24, 2024, Mumbai is experiencing moderate weather conditions, with the temperature hovering at 25°C. The forecast for the day indicates a range of 23°C to 31°C, accompanied by 52% humidity. Winds are expected to blow at 8 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:07 PM, marking a relatively pleasant day with some haze lingering in the atmosphere.

Air quality:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai today is reported at 145, indicating moderate air quality. While this level of pollution is not harmful to most people, it may affect children and individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma. It is advised that vulnerable groups avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the day.

Weather outlook for the coming days:

The weather in Mumbai is set to remain consistent, with similar conditions expected over the next several days. On December 25, the temperature will range between 24°C and 34°C, with partly cloudy skies and occasional haze. Similarly, December 26 will witness temperatures ranging from 25°C to 34°C, with some clouds dotting the sky throughout the day.

The weather will remain much the same on December 27, with temperatures fluctuating between 24°C and 34°C. However, a slight dip in the minimum temperature is anticipated on December 28, with the day beginning at 23°C and reaching a high of 34°C. Overcast skies are expected, accompanied by misty conditions, which could further reduce visibility.

By December 29, the lowest temperature will remain at 23°C, while the highest temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to 33°C. The day will feature a cloudy sky, combined with haze, maintaining the pattern of moderate air quality in the city.