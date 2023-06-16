Breaking News
Mumbai: Railway man killed while shunting trains in WR workshop

Updated on: 16 June,2023 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A 44-year-old staffer died while shunting trains in Western Railway's Carriage Repair Workshop in Mumbai's Lower Parel area

Mumbai: Railway man killed while shunting trains in WR workshop

A 44-year-old staffer died while shunting trains in Western Railway's Carriage Repair Workshop in Mumbai's Lower Parel area, an official said on Friday.


The incident took place at 11:15 pm on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as senior pointsman Kasim Shaikh, he said.


"It is an unusual occurrence. Shaikh was shunting trains when he was hit by coaches reversing on another track," a spokesperson said.


Other officials claimed he was "careless" during the shunting operation and got fatally hit.

