Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up

Updated on: 11 September,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

IMD predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms over the next two days, yellow alert issued

September witnessed light showers. Pic/Ashish Raje


Rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning will continue, but the temperature in the city will rise by at least two degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted.


IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has predicted light to moderate rain associated with thunderstorms during evening/night for the next two days.

“From September 10 to 12, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely. A yellow alert indicating the same is already in place,” the IMD said in its forecast.


So far this month, up to September 9, Mumbai has recorded 174 mm of rain. Apart from September 3, where it recorded 94 mm rain, Mumbai’s rain remained on the lighter side, meteorologists said.

In the last 24 hours ending Saturday at 8.30 am, the rainfall recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories was 7.6 mm and 1.1 mm. 

This season (From June 1 to September 10), the rainfall recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories has been 1746.5 mm and 2296.8 mm, respectively.

