Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared

A red alert was declared by IMD after heavy rain lashed the city and suburbs since Wednesday afternoon. In light of this, the state goverment and BMC declared a holiday on Thursday for schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Following the red alert issued by IMD for the city and its neighbours, the state government and BMC declared a holiday on Thursday for all schools and colleges. Deputy Director of School Education, Mumbai, Sandeep Sangwe confirrmed the development.

Commuters caught on a flooded road in Kurla. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

“Schools and junior colleges, from nursery to Std XII, will remain closed,” said BMC Education Officer Raju Tadvi.

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening caught lakhs of office-goers off guard. The rain led to waterlogging in many areas, disrupting traffic and affecting both WR and CR.

A waterlogged BKC-Chunnabhatti connector. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts were placed under a red alert, due to expected heavy rain in the next 24 hours, according to IMD. The red alert, signifying extremely heavy rain, urges residents to remain on high alert, warning of potential waterlogging, and traffic disruptions.

The alert remains in effect from Wednesday until 8 am on Thursday, with officials advising citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Low visibility owing to heavy rain in Bandra. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The municipal chief instructed ward officers to ensure that an executive engineer remains in the control room at all hours.