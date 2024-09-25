Many vehicles broke down on the flooded roads leading to Virar railway station on Wednesday

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas

The incessant rainfall flooded Virar, forcing daily commuters to wade through knee-deep water to get home on Wednesday evening.

The commuters, usually, take shared auto rickshaws in the Vasai-Virar area, but due to the heavy rain, they reported that "the queue was unusually long because there were fewer three-wheelers on the flooded roads."

“Commuters formed a line to navigate the water while wading through the flooded road. It took me over an hour to get home from Virar railway station,” said Rohit Raj, a student who had gone to visit Marine Drive with his friends.

The poor drainage system and civic apathy, compounded by recent rainfall, led to flooding in Virar.

“Whole day, we had fun, but the evening spoiled our mood because we had to wade through knee-deep water for kilometers… this was scary… we had to remove our shoes to protect our expensive footwear and walk barefoot,” said Raj.

To make matters worse, some streetlights along certain stretches were also dysfunctional near Global City, Virar West.