Mumbai rains: Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials

Waterlogging after rain in Mumbai's Vakola area. Pic/Atul Kamble

In view of heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert, reported the PTI.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, CM Shinde said.

According to the PTI, the Maharashtra CM also instructed the officials that accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) updates should be shared with citizens regularly, CM Shinde added.

Food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity, temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals, he told officials, the news agency reported.

Khar and Andheri Subway closed for traffic after waterlogging

Meanwhile, the important east to west connecting subways in western suburbs -- Khar and Andheri Subway were on Sunday closed for traffic after waterlogging amid heavy Mumbai rains.

In an alert, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that due to 1/1.5 ft waterlogging, Khar Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic is diverted via Linking Road.

The Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was also closed for traffic after waterlogging, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in a post on X said, "Due to 2 ft waterlogging, Andheri Subway in DN Nagar is closed for vehicular traffic. South bound traffic is diverted via Gokhale Bridge, while North bough traffic is diverted via Thackeray Bridge."

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and also traffic congestions in some parts of the city. Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.

(with PTI inputs)