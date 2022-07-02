Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging

The civic body has been ruled by the Shiv Sena for over two decades and the BJP has targetted it over the waterlogging issue in the city. The focus was Dadar - Hindmata where crores of rupees were spent on improving drainage issues, despite which the problem persisted this week

The flooded Dadar TT on Thursday night. Pic/Atul Kamble

After capturing the seat of power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now trained its guns on the BMC. The civic body has been ruled by the Shiv Sena for over two decades and the BJP has targetted it over the waterlogging issue in the city. The focus was Dadar - Hindmata where crores of rupees were spent on improving drainage issues, despite which the problem persisted this week. Congress leaders have also blasted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for waterlogging in the first week of rain.

‘Lack of planning’

“The disaster management system set up for the city is not up to the mark. This shows a lack of planning by the ruling party. Milan Subway flooded again, causing traffic congestion. As a result of the ramp, traffic moved in the Hindmata area, but underground tanks are full of water. The city witnessed waterlogging in various places which showed the planning vacuum of the ruling party to tackle it,” said BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who visited the BMC Disaster Control Room on Friday.

“This situation arose because of the negligence of the ruling party and authority. This monsoon is going to be challenging for Mumbai. It became clear in the first rain and whatever work was done has gone down the drain,” BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat said.

“I am a resident of Hindmata and every year the BMC and Shiv Sena promise we will get relief, but nothing happens in reality. We saw the BMC spend crores of rupees on a new experiment, but that too failed the first day and we saw huge waterlogging yesterday. After spending crores of rupees there was waterlogging in Hindmata. When will people of this area get relief?” said Milind Panchal, MNS party worker.

‘Wasted citizens’ money’

Former opposition leader Ravi Raja also attacked the civic authority. “After the monsoon arrived properly, the city started witnessing waterlogging at various places. The BMC claimed that they have taken measures and promised that there will be no waterlogging. But it seems that all the crores of rupees of the taxpayer have drained away. In a nutshell, they have wasted citizens’ money. The BMC can’t blame the rain every time,” Ravi Raja said.

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar defended Shiv Sena and the BMC. ”Yes, there was waterlogging. But the water drained in less time. Citizens know Shiv Sena and the BMC work for the betterment of the city. We are committed to the citizens,” she said.