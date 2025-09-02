As per the BMC on Tuesday (September 2), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,00,806 million litres, which amounts to 96.78 per cent of their total capacity

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.78 per cent.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Among individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have reported 100 per cent storage, with all three lakes already overflowing in August. Tansa and Middle Vaitarna are at 98.6 per cent and 98.9 per cent, respectively, while Upper Vaitarna is at 97.8 per cent. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai’s water supply, stands at 94.8 per cent of its capacity.

The report noted a cumulative rainfall of 2,451 mm at the Bhandup complex this season, with Modak Sagar receiving the highest rainfall of 3,103 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,607 mm. Vehar recorded 2,306 mm, and Tansa 2,793 mm.

Releases from Upper Vaitarna began on August 21, while Middle Vaitarna gates were opened on August 18. Modak Sagar had already begun overflowing on July 9, followed by Tansa on July 23, Tulsi on August 16, and Vehar on August 18.

With nearly all reservoirs at optimum levels, civic officials have said the city is comfortably placed to meet its water needs for the year.

Mumbai weather update: City braces for moderate rain, occasional intense spells

Mumbai is likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, with moderate rain forecast for the city and suburbs, according to the weather bureau. Officials have also warned of occasional intense spells throughout the day.

Tidal activity will remain moderate, with a low tide of 1.61 metres expected at 2.35 pm, followed by a high tide of 2.70 metres at 6.46 pm.

For Wednesday, September 3, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am, while a high tide of 3.38 metres is expected at 9.22 am.

Civic authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious during high-tide hours in case of heavy rain coinciding with sea water inflow.