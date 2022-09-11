Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains City witnesses moderate showers yellow alert issued for September 12

Mumbai rains: City witnesses moderate showers, yellow alert issued for September 12

Updated on: 11 September,2022 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The IMD on September 11 issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The IMD in its bulletin predicted heavy rains at isolated place in Mumbai and Thane from September 11 to September 15, an orange alert was issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad

Mumbai rains: City witnesses moderate showers, yellow alert issued for September 12

Rains in Mumbai. File Pic


Mumbai on Sunday evening witnessed sudden showers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday morning said that light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers in the city and its suburbs were likely. 


The IMD on September 11 issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The IMD in its bulletin predicted heavy rains at isolated place in Mumbai and Thane from September 11 to September 15. An orange alert was issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad areas.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Latur; crops damaged, bridges washed away


According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely in Mumbai.

Did you know there is a Government Press library at Charni Road?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai rains mumbai monsoon indian meteorological department

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK