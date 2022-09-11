Mumbai rains: City witnesses moderate showers, yellow alert issued for September 12

The IMD on September 11 issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The IMD in its bulletin predicted heavy rains at isolated place in Mumbai and Thane from September 11 to September 15, an orange alert was issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad
Rains in Mumbai. File Pic
Mumbai on Sunday evening witnessed sudden showers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday morning said that light to moderate rainfall with possibility of thundershowers in the city and its suburbs were likely.
The IMD on September 11 issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The IMD in its bulletin predicted heavy rains at isolated place in Mumbai and Thane from September 11 to September 15. An orange alert was issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad areas.
According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely in Mumbai.