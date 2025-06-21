Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake stock jumps by 12 per cent in 24 hours after heavy rainfall on Thursday
Patchwork on Rs 18,000cr sea bridge sparks public trust concerns
Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Shah vs Sena (UBT): Home Minister praises Mahayuti’s work in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work hazardous roads worsen in monsoon

Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon

Updated on: 21 June,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Locals near Deonar dumping ground allege that incomplete BMC sewage work has left roads perilous, especially during monsoon. Residents demand urgent repairs and restoration of civic accountability. Hundreds of families and daily commuters, especially those on two- and three-wheelers, use this road regularly.

Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon

A dug up area left incomplete on the road stretch; (right) A massive pothole on the 300-metre stretch of the road. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article
Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon
x
00:00

Residents living near the Deonar dumping ground have alleged that ongoing sewage line work by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is causing severe inconvenience. The poor condition of the roads, worsened by the unfinished project, poses a threat to both motorists and pedestrians.

Locals claim that a 250 to 300-metre stretch of road from Kamla Raman Nagar toward the dumping ground has been dug up at two locations for the sewage work. However, the work remains incomplete, leaving the road in a hazardous state.


Hundreds of families and daily commuters, especially those on two- and three-wheelers, use this road regularly. Due to its current condition, it’s difficult to even identify where the road is in some sections. The surface is riddled with potholes and partially dug-up areas, making travel risky and uncomfortable.


Shaikh Faiyaz Alam, a local resident and founder of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, said, “The 300-metre stretch leading to the Deonar dumping ground was dug up by the BMC for sewage-related work at two points. The work began over six months ago. We expected it to be completed before the monsoon, but that hasn’t happened. After just a few spells of rain, the road condition has gone from bad to worse. Potholes have developed, and two-wheeler riders are especially at risk of skidding and falling.”

Residents told mid-day that this road falls under the M-East ward of the BMC, and they have long demanded that it be repaired. The issue becomes even more severe during the monsoon, as waterlogging and new potholes make it nearly impossible to navigate safely.

Afzal Shaikh, a local resident, said, “We travel on these roads daily, and the condition is appalling due to massive potholes. It’s not just inconvenient — it’s dangerous. Despite repeated complaints, the BMC and concerned authorities have turned a blind eye. It feels like we are orphans in this city, abandoned by our elected representatives. No one is listening, and no one cares.”

Another resident, Mohabbat Ali Shah, added, “Our area ranks among the lowest on the Human Development Index. Sustainable development is nearly non-existent here, and no official is willing to take accountability. In the absence of an elected BMC, these civic issues have only worsened. Bureaucratic neglect has peaked, and there’s no one answerable to the people. The State Government must conduct BMC elections without delay and restore democratic local governance.”

Irfan Khan, another resident said, “If a major accident happens tomorrow because of these neglected roads, who will take responsibility? Who will answer for the loss of life? This is not just about infrastructure — it’s about governance, human dignity, and the right to live safely.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation deonar mumbai mumbai news mumbai rains mumbai weather monsoon season

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK