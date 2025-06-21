Locals near Deonar dumping ground allege that incomplete BMC sewage work has left roads perilous, especially during monsoon. Residents demand urgent repairs and restoration of civic accountability. Hundreds of families and daily commuters, especially those on two- and three-wheelers, use this road regularly.

A dug up area left incomplete on the road stretch; (right) A massive pothole on the 300-metre stretch of the road. Pics/By Special Arrangement

Residents living near the Deonar dumping ground have alleged that ongoing sewage line work by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is causing severe inconvenience. The poor condition of the roads, worsened by the unfinished project, poses a threat to both motorists and pedestrians.

Locals claim that a 250 to 300-metre stretch of road from Kamla Raman Nagar toward the dumping ground has been dug up at two locations for the sewage work. However, the work remains incomplete, leaving the road in a hazardous state.

Hundreds of families and daily commuters, especially those on two- and three-wheelers, use this road regularly. Due to its current condition, it’s difficult to even identify where the road is in some sections. The surface is riddled with potholes and partially dug-up areas, making travel risky and uncomfortable.

Shaikh Faiyaz Alam, a local resident and founder of the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, said, “The 300-metre stretch leading to the Deonar dumping ground was dug up by the BMC for sewage-related work at two points. The work began over six months ago. We expected it to be completed before the monsoon, but that hasn’t happened. After just a few spells of rain, the road condition has gone from bad to worse. Potholes have developed, and two-wheeler riders are especially at risk of skidding and falling.”

Residents told mid-day that this road falls under the M-East ward of the BMC, and they have long demanded that it be repaired. The issue becomes even more severe during the monsoon, as waterlogging and new potholes make it nearly impossible to navigate safely.

Afzal Shaikh, a local resident, said, “We travel on these roads daily, and the condition is appalling due to massive potholes. It’s not just inconvenient — it’s dangerous. Despite repeated complaints, the BMC and concerned authorities have turned a blind eye. It feels like we are orphans in this city, abandoned by our elected representatives. No one is listening, and no one cares.”

Another resident, Mohabbat Ali Shah, added, “Our area ranks among the lowest on the Human Development Index. Sustainable development is nearly non-existent here, and no official is willing to take accountability. In the absence of an elected BMC, these civic issues have only worsened. Bureaucratic neglect has peaked, and there’s no one answerable to the people. The State Government must conduct BMC elections without delay and restore democratic local governance.”

Irfan Khan, another resident said, “If a major accident happens tomorrow because of these neglected roads, who will take responsibility? Who will answer for the loss of life? This is not just about infrastructure — it’s about governance, human dignity, and the right to live safely.”