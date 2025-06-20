Breaking News
Water supply to be affected in Mumbai's Andheri and Vile Parle from June 22 to 28

Updated on: 20 June,2025 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Friday that the ongoing Metro-7A project work will impact water distribution, leading to low pressure in parts of the K-East Ward over the coming week

The civic body has urged residents to store water in advance and use it judiciously. Representational pic

Some areas in Vile Parle (East) as well as the stretch from Andheri station to Western Express Highway —including Old Nagardas Marg, New Nagardas Marg, Mograpada, and Andheri-Kurla Marg —will receive water supply at low pressure for a week, from Sunday, June 22, till Saturday, June 28. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Friday that the ongoing Metro-7A project work will impact water distribution, leading to low pressure in parts of the K-East Ward over the coming week. 


In an advisory, the civic body has urged residents to store water in advance and use it judiciously. 


"Under the Mumbai Metro-7A project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be excavating under the operational 1,800-mm diameter corporation canal of Veravali reservoir (24x7), near Bamanwada in Andheri (East), in the K-East Ward through a tunnel-boring machine," the BMC said in a statement. 

Here's a complete list of the affected areas

Vile Parle (East) - Water supply at low pressure between 5 pm and 8 pm

Old Nagardas Marg, New Nagardas Marg, Mograpada, Andheri-Kurla Marg (stretch from Andheri Station to Western Express Road) - Water supply at low pressure between 8 pm and 9.30 pm.

mumbai mumbai news andheri vile parle news

