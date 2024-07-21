Mumbai rains: Eastern suburbs receive 96 mm rainfall, western suburbs record 90 mm

Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Sunday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed intense spells of rains in the city with eastern suburbs receiving 96 mm of rainfall followed by the western suburbs in the city that recorded 90 mm of rainfall.

The city received 82 mm rainfall from 0800 hrs to 1600 hrs, the civic body said on Sunday.

It said that from 1600 hrs to 1700 hrs, city's eastern and western suburbs witnessed light rain.

"B Nadkarni Park BMC School received 25 mm rainfall followed by Savitribai Phule BMC School Worl & Sewri Koliwada received 19 mm and Aadarsh Nagar School Worli received 18 mm rainfall," the officials said.

They said that the Mithi River Level is at present at 1.76 mtr and the Railway and BEST traffic was running normal.

Meanwhile, the important east to west connecting subways in western suburbs -- Khar and Andheri Subway were on Sunday closed for traffic after waterlogging amid heavy Mumbai rains.

In an alert, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that due to 1/1.5 ft waterlogging, Khar Subway is closed for vehicular movement. The traffic is diverted via Linking Road.

The Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was also closed for traffic after waterlogging, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in a post on X said, "Due to 2 ft waterlogging, Andheri Subway in DN Nagar is closed for vehicular traffic. South bound traffic is diverted via Gokhale Bridge, while North bough traffic is diverted via Thackeray Bridge."

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and also traffic congestions in some parts of the city. Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains, as per rainfall recorded on AWS the highest rainfall (in Millimeters) from 8 am to 3 pm (7 hours) on Sunday--

- Shahaji Nagar Municipal School (Trombay Mankhurd) 155.6

- 'N' Ward Office 151.1

- Nutan Vidyamandir (Mankhurd) 149.6

- Naralwadi Municipal School (Santacruz) 144.4

- Mankhurd Fire Station 140.6

- Ramabai Municipal School (Ghatkopar) 136.6

- Nadkarni Park Municipal School (Wadala) 136.0

- BKC Fire Station 134.0

- Aadarsh Nagar Municipal School (Worli) 129.2

- SWD Workshop Dadar 126.3

- Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School (Oshiwara) 125.4

- Savitribai Phule Municipal School (Worli Naka) 123.6

- Gazdarbandh Pumping Station (Santacruz) 112.6

- Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 110.2

- SWM Santacruz workshop 110.7