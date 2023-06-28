Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad

Mumbai Rains: The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rainfall respectively between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday

Pic/Ashish Rane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. While a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 29 and 30.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, the island city, eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rainfall respectively between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday.

A high tide of 3.48 metre is expected at 4.48 pm in Mumbai today.

The IMD has predicted more showers, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places.

IMD Mumbai issued a 'nowcast' warning at 9.30 am on Wednesday, saying "moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places" in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts.

In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 short-circuits, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

There was no report of any major water-logging in low-lying areas, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI.

Suburban trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes were running normally, though they were delayed by a few minutes, railway officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, a man died after a tree fell in suburban Malad. A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official told PTI.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead', the official said.

IMD on Tuesday said that monsoon has almost impacted the entire country and issued Orange, Yellow alerts for various parts of the country.

While speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Soma Sen said, "The monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement in the last 4-5 days. Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. Entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan have been covered by the monsoon. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will be covered."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)